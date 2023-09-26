E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc. acquires Seabulk Towing, Inc.

E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc. (“E.N. Bisso”), a New Orleans-based provider of harbor tug services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Florida, announced today the signing of a definitive agreement to purchase Seabulk Towing, Inc. (“Seabulk Towing”) from Seabulk Towing Holdings Inc., a subsidiary of Seacor Holdings Inc. Upon closing of the transaction, E.N. Bisso will acquire all of Seabulk Towing’s operations in Florida and Alabama. The transaction includes twelve harbor towing vessels, five of which are advanced rotortugs.

Matt Holzhalb, President and CEO of E.N. Bisso, said “We are excited to expand our brand into four new ports and are committed to providing the safe, timely, and efficient service our customers and port stakeholders that has come to be expected from E.N. Bisso. We look forward to growing with the business of these ports and welcome Seabulk Towing’s highly-skilled professionals to the E.N. Bisso family.”

Miller, Sullivan and Demarcay acted as legal advisors to E.N. Bisso. Intrepid Financial Partners acted as financial advisors.

E.N. Bisso provides ship-assist/harbor tug services in four ports: New Orleans/the Mississippi River; Gulfport, Mississippi; Port Canaveral, Florida; and Palm Beach, Florida. Following closing, E.N. Bisso will provide service in four additional ports and increase the company’s fleet to 34 tugboats.

Source: E.N. Bisso & Son, Inc.