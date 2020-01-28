E2S launches the brightest ever hazardous location UL1971 LED fire alarm beacon

The new Haz. Loc. D2xB1LD3 LED beacon from E2S Warning Signals generates an effective candela rating of 82.1 cd under UL1971 test conditions, making it the brightest UL1971 compliant visual emergency signalling device from any manufacturer suitable for use as part of a public mode fire alarm installation for hazardous areas. The NFPA 72 compliant 20ms high intensity pulse generates light output equivalent in perception to a traditional strobe, but with ultra-low current consumption (150mA) and low in-rush. The array of high output LEDs are installed to optimise visibility in any direction. The D2xB1LD3 contains a supervisory diode and duplicated pluggable terminals that not only simplify installation, but also enable a four-wire connection. Multiple units will auto-synchronise when powered from the same source, removing the need for additional synchronisation modules and reducing power supply requirements. Globally approved to UL, cUL and ULC for Class I Div 2, Class II Div 2, Class I Zone 2/22 as well as IECEx and ATEX certified for Zone 2 and 22 hazardous area applications.

For complete audio-visual warning signalling the D2xB1LD3 can be combined with a D2xS1 alarm horn sounder with an audible output up to 116 dB(A), 64 embedded alarm tones and 4 remotely selectable stages/channels to create the D2xC2LD3 combination signal. The alarm tone will also auto-synchronize on multi-unit systems where powered from the same source. The beacon can be linked internally to the alarm horn to minimise cabling requirements and reduce installation time.

All members of the D2x family are housed in marine grade aluminium enclosures with an ingress protection rating of IP66, NEMA Type 4 and 4X, providing protection in the harshest of environments.

