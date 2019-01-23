Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Acquires a Modern Ultramax and Sells Two 18-Year Old Supramaxes

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle” or the “Company”) announced today that it has purchased a high-specification 2015-built SDARI-64 Ultramax bulkcarrier for a purchase price of USD 20.4 million. The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Cape Town Eagle, was constructed at Cosco Zhoushan Shipyard Co. Ltd, and is of the same design as the M/V Hamburg Eagle and M/V Singapore Eagle. The M/V Cape Town Eagle has been acquired with an existing time charter that has a remaining term of approximately one year at a variable gross rate of 106% of the Baltic Supramax Index with a floor rate of USD 11,400 per day.

Separately, and as part of the Company’s ongoing fleet renewal program, Eagle announced it has sold the M/V Condor and M/V Merlin, both 2001-built 50,000 deadweight ton vessels, for an aggregate gross price of USD 13.2 million. Both sales were concluded in advance of vessels’ statutory drydocks, which would have included the installation of ballast water treatment systems, resulting in total CAPEX savings of over USD 2 million.

After the delivery of the M/V Cape Town Eagle and sale of the two vessels, the Company’s fleet will consist of 46 ships, including 14 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 24 months.

Finally, the Company announced that is has declared the three remaining options it held for exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers, bringing the total on order to 37 units.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. is a Marshall Islands corporation headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Eagle Bulk owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax/Ultramax dry bulk vessels in the world. Supramax/ Ultramax vessels, which are fitted with on-board cranes, range in size from approximately 50,000 to 65,000 dwt. The Company transports a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including but not limited to coal, grain, ore, pet coke, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes.

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.