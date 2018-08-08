Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.: Active Management business model continues to drive outperformance

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators in the Supramax / Ultramax segment, reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Highlights for the Quarter:

Generated net revenues of $74.9 million, representing an increase of $21.3 million or 40% compared to the same period in 2017. TCE Revenue (1) for the quarter equated to $47.6 million, an increase of 41% year-on-year. Achieved a TCE (1) of $11,453 for the quarter, an increase of 25% year-on-year.

Realized a net income of $3.5 million or $0.05 basic and diluted earnings per share, compared to a net loss of $5.9 million or $0.08 per share for the comparable quarter in 2017.

Generated operating cash flows of $24.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(2) of $21.1 million, representing an increase of $11.8 million or 127% compared to the same period in 2017.

Signed a memorandum of agreement to acquire a 2014-built SDARI-64 Ultramax bulk carrier for $21.3 million. The vessel, which will be renamed M/V Hamburg Eagle, is scheduled to be delivered to the Company during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Looking ahead into the third quarter of 2018, attained a TCE of $10,808 with approximately 68% of the days fixed for the period thus far.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “We are pleased that our active owner-operator strategy continues to drive improving results across all key performance metrics, including a $1,026 outperformance of the benchmark Baltic Supramax Index during the second quarter. The results are a reflection not only of an improvement in the underlying drybulk market, but also of the proactive measures we have taken to enhance the balance sheet and optimize the fleet make-up. The value of our differentiated business model and our team’s ability to execute has now been validated over six consecutive quarters.”

Fleet Operating Data

Three Months

Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Ownership Days 4,294 3,878 8,606 7,564 Chartered in Days 867 744 1,811 1,258 Available Days 5,020 4,515 10,182 8,649 Operating Days 4,992 4,498 10,105 8,603 Fleet Utilization (%) 99.4 % 99.6 % 99.2 % 99.5 %

Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017

For the three months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million, or basic and diluted earnings of $0.05 per share. In the comparable quarter of 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $5.9 million, or basic and diluted loss of $0.08 per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million, or basic and diluted earnings of $0.05 per share. In the comparable period of 2017, the Company reported a net loss of $17.0 million, or basic and diluted loss of $0.25 per share.

We adopted the Financial Accounting Standards Board’s (“FASB”) Accounting Standards Update (“ASU”) 2014-09, “Revenue from Contracts with Customers” (“ASU 2014-09” or “ASC 606”) as of January 1, 2018 utilizing the modified retrospective method of transition. The impact of adoption of ASC 606 was not material to our reported financial position or the results of operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net time and voyage charter revenues

Net time and voyage charter revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $74.9 million compared with $53.6 million recorded in the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to the improving dry bulk market resulting in higher charter rates as well as an increase in available days due to an increase in our owned fleet and chartered in vessels.

Net time and voyage charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $154.3 million and $99.5 million, respectively. The increase in revenue was primarily due to an increase in the owned fleet with the purchase of 11 Ultramax vessels partially offset by the sale of five vessels since second quarter of 2017, along with an increase in chartered in vessels as well as higher charter rates due to an improving dry bulk market.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $17.2 million compared to $13.4 million in the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in the fleet size, an increase in the number of voyage charters performed in the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter in the prior year as well as increased bunker prices year over year.

Voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $39.7 million and $26.7 million, respectively. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the fleet size as well as the number of voyage charters performed in the current period compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The increase in bunker prices year over year contributed to the increase in voyage expenses as well.

Vessel expenses

Vessel expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $20.6 million compared to $19.3 million in the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase in vessel expenses is attributable to the increase in the owned fleet after the acquisition of 11 Ultramax vessels during 2017 and 2018 which was partially offset by vessel sales in 2017 and 2018. The Company sold the vessel Redwing in the first quarter of 2017, the Sparrow in the second quarter of 2017, the Woodstar in the third quarter of 2017 and the Wren in the fourth quarter of 2017. The vessel Avocet was sold in the second quarter of 2018. The ownership days for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 were 4,294 and 3,878, respectively.

Average daily vessel operating expenses for our fleet for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and June 30, 2017 were $4,792 and $4,979, respectively. The decrease in daily average vessel operating expenses is primarily due to savings in repairs expense incurred on vessels sold.

Vessel expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $41.7 million and $37.3 million, respectively. The increase in vessel expenses is primarily attributable to an increase in the owned fleet after the acquisition of 11 Ultramax vessels during 2017 and 2018 which was partially offset by vessel sales. The ownership days for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were 8,606 and 7,564, respectively.

Average daily vessel operating expenses for our fleet for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $4,840 and $4,927, respectively.

Charter hire expenses

Charter hire expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $10.1 million compared to $6.4 million in the comparable quarter in 2017. The increase in charter hire expenses was principally due to an increase in the number of chartered in vessels on a short-term basis as we expand on our owner-operator platform as well as an increase in the average charter hire expense per day. The total chartered in days for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were 867 compared to 744 for the comparable quarter in the prior year.

Charter hire expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $20.4 million and $10.3 million, respectively. The increase in charter hire expenses was primarily due to an increase in the number of chartered in vessels as well as an increase in the average charter hire expense per day due to improvement in the drybulk market. The total chartered in days for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were 1,811 and 1,258, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $9.3 million and $8.0 million, respectively. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018 includes $8.0 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $1.3 million relating to the amortization of deferred drydocking costs. Comparable amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2017 were $7.0 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $1.0 million of amortization of deferred drydocking costs. The increase in depreciation was primarily due to the purchase of 10 Ultramax vessels during 2017 and one in January 2018 offset by the sale of two vessels during the second half of 2017, one vessel in the second quarter of 2018 and one vessel classified as held for sale since the first quarter of 2018. The amortization of drydock expense increased in the current quarter compared to the comparable quarter in the prior year primarily due to the completion of three drydockings in 2017 and six in the first half of 2018.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $18.5 million and $15.5 million, respectively. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 includes $16.0 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $2.5 million relating to the amortization of deferred drydocking costs. Comparable amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2017 were $13.5 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $2.0 million of amortization of deferred drydocking costs. The increase in depreciation was primarily due to the purchase of 10 Ultramax vessels during 2017 and one in January 2018 offset by the sale of two vessels in the second half of 2017 and one vessel in the second quarter of 2018 and one vessel classified as held for sale since the first quarter of 2018. The amortization of drydock expense increased in the current period compared to the comparable period in the prior year primarily due to the completion of three drydockings in 2017 and six in the first half of the 2018.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $8.9 million and $8.6 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation of $2.4 million and $2.5 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to increases in compensation expense relating to incremental staff hired in connection with the increased fleet size under our owner-operator business model.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 were $18.8 million and $16.4 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses include stock-based compensation of $5.9 million and $4.6 million for 2018 and 2017, respectively. The increase is primarily attributable to higher stock-based compensation expense and compensation expense offset by savings in advisors’ fees.

Interest expense

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $6.4 million and $6.9 million, respectively. The decrease in interest expense is mainly due to the decrease in amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs by $1.0 million resulting from the debt refinancing in December 2017 where the high interest bearing Second Lien Facility was repaid in full, offset by an increase in the interest expense of $0.9 million on the Ultraco Debt Facility, which was used for the acquisition of 10 Ultramax vessels.

Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2018 and 2017 was $12.6 million and $13.3 million, respectively. The decrease in interest expense is mainly due to the decrease in amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs by $1.9 million resulting from the debt refinancing in December 2017 where the high interest bearing Second Lien Facility was repaid in full offset by increase in the interest expense of $1.7 million on the Ultraco Debt Facility and $0.4 million due to increase in the LIBOR rate year over year.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $24.8 million, compared with net cash used in operating activities of $5.3 million in the comparable six month period in 2017. The cash flows from operating activities improved over the prior year primarily due to an increase in charter hire rates driven by improvement in the dry bulk market and positive working capital change as compared to the corresponding period in the prior year, partially offset by higher drydocking expenditures of $4.6 million in 2018 compared to $0.3 million in the comparable period in the prior year.

Net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $6.1 million, compared to $131.8 million in the comparable six month period in the prior year. The Company purchased one Ultramax vessel in the first quarter of 2018 for $21.3 million out of which the Company paid a deposit of $2.2 million as of December 31, 2017. The Company redeemed a short-term certificate of deposit amounting to $4.5 million during the first quarter of 2018. The Company sold the vessel Avocet in the second quarter of 2018 for net proceeds of $9.7 million. During the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company purchased seven Ultramax vessels for $120.9 million and paid $20.9 million as an advance towards purchase of the additional three Ultramax vessels which were delivered in the third quarter of 2017.

Net cash provided by financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2018 was $2.0 million compared with $129.2 million in the comparable six month period in 2017. The Company drew down $8.6 million under the Ultraco Debt Facility in connection with the purchase of one Ultramax vessel, offset by repayment of $5.0 million for the Revolving Loan under the New First Lien Facility. The Company paid $1.4 million of debt issuance costs on the three existing debt facilities and $0.3 million towards shares withheld for taxes due to vesting of restricted shares.

In the six months ended June 30, 2017, the Company received net proceeds of $96.0 million in a common stock private placement that closed on January 20, 2017. The Company received $40.0 million from the Ultraco Debt Facility and paid $1.5 million of other financing costs. Additionally, the Company repaid $5.3 million of its Term Loan under the First Lien Facility from the proceeds of the sale of the vessels Redwing and Sparrow.

As of June 30, 2018, our cash and cash equivalents balance was $76.9 million compared to a cash and cash equivalents balance of $56.3 million as of December 31, 2017.

As of June 30, 2018, the total availability in the revolving credit facilities under the Super Senior Facility and the New First Lien Facility was $20.0 million.

As of June 30, 2018, the Company’s debt consisted of $200.0 million in outstanding bonds, $60.0 million in term loan under the New First Lien Facility and $69.8 million under the Ultraco Debt Facility.

Capital Expenditures and Drydocking

Our capital expenditures relate to the purchase of vessels and capital improvements to our vessels which are expected to enhance the revenue earning capabilities and safety of these vessels.

In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake in future periods, the Company’s other major capital expenditures include funding the Company’s program of regularly scheduled drydocking necessary to comply with international shipping standards and environmental laws and regulations. Although the Company has some flexibility regarding the timing of its drydocking, the costs are relatively predictable. Management anticipates that vessels are to be drydocked every two and a half years for vessels older than 15 years and five years for vessels younger than 15 years. Funding of these requirements is anticipated to be met with cash from operations. We anticipate that this process of recertification will require us to reposition these vessels from a discharge port to shipyard facilities, which will reduce our available days and operating days during that period.

Drydocking costs incurred are deferred and amortized to expense on a straight-line basis over the period through the date of the next scheduled drydocking for those vessels. In the six months ended June 30, 2018, six of our vessels completed drydock and two of our vessels are still in drydock as of June 30, 2018 and we incurred $4.6 million in drydocking related costs. In the six months ended June 30, 2017, one vessel was drydocked.

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping