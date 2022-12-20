Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Transfer of Listing to the New York Stock Exchange

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, today announced that it will transfer the listing of its shares from the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”). Eagle expects to commence trading as a NYSE-listed company at market open on January 4, 2023 under its existing ticker symbol, “EGLE”. The Company’s shares will continue to trade on the Nasdaq until the market close on January 3, 2023.

Eagle’s CEO Gary Vogel commented, “We are truly excited to join the New York Stock Exchange and have our shares trade alongside some of the world’s most respected companies, including the majority of our U.S.-listed peers within the maritime/shipping space. We believe listing on the NYSE will further improve our trading liquidity and overall standing within the financial markets, enhancing value for our shareholders.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Eagle Bulk to the NYSE, the world’s premier listing venue for maritime companies,” said John Tuttle, Vice Chair, NYSE Group.

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.