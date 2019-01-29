Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Closes on a New USD 208 Million Credit Facility

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. announced that Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has closed on a new five-year senior secured facility (the “Facility”) totaling USD 208.4 million, bearing an interest rate of LIBOR plus 2.50% and maturing in 2024. The Facility is secured by 21 vessels, including the M/V Cape Town Eagle which was acquired earlier this month, and includes a term loan of USD 153.4 million and a revolving credit facility (the “RCF”) of USD 55 million.

Gary Vogel, Eagle’s CEO, commented, “We are very pleased that the Company continues to secure increasingly attractive debt financing and has increased its financial flexibility in the process. We appreciate the continued support from our existing lenders, ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole, and SEB, and are pleased to have DNB, Danish Ship Finance, and Nordea joining as lenders. We believe the terms of this financing and the expansion of our banking group reflect Eagle’s standing within the industry and our prudent approach to our capital structure.”

A portion of the net proceeds from the term loan were used to repay in full the existing debt of Eagle Bulk Ultraco LLC and Eagle Shipping LLC. The remaining balance of the net proceeds of the term loan and funds available under the RCF, which in aggregate total approximately USD 65 million, can be used for general corporate purposes, including capital expenditures relating to the installation of exhaust gas cleaning systems, or scrubbers. Under certain conditions, the Facility may be increased by up to USD 60 million to finance vessel acquisitions.

Financing for the Facility has been provided by ABN AMRO, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Credit Agricole), Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB), DNB Bank ASA (DNB), Danish Ship Finance, and Nordea.

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.