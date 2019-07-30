Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Declares Ready To Seize Opportunities from IMO 2020 Rules

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, reported financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Quarter:

Generated net revenues of $69.4 million, representing a decrease of $5.5 million or 7% compared to the same period in 2018.

– TCE Revenue (1) for the quarter equated to $38.9 million, a decrease of 18% year-on-year.

– Achieved a TCE (2) of $9,731 for the quarter, a decrease of 15% year-on-year.

Realized a net loss of $6.0 million or $0.08 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $3.5 million or $0.05 per basic and diluted share in the second quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(3) of $10.4 million, representing a decrease of $10.8 million or 51% compared to the same period in 2018.

Looking ahead into the third quarter of 2019, the Company has attained a TCE of $10,285 with approximately 57% of the available days fixed for the period thus far.

Subsequent Events

Issued 5-year Senior Unsecured Convertible Bonds totaling $114.1 million in gross proceeds, including the greenshoe of $14.1 million

– Coupon of 5% and conversion premium of +25% to July 24th 2019 closing price or $5.61 per share

Entered into two agreements to acquire a total of six high-specification SDARI-64 Ultramax vessels (the “Acquisition Vessels”) for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $122.0 million, subject to final documentation and customary closing conditions

– Average age of approximately 3.3 years

– Four vessels are fitted with Exhaust Gas Cleaning Systems (“scrubbers”)

Reached an agreement to sell the Kestrel, a 15-year old Supramax, ahead of her statutory drydock for a gross price of $7.3 million

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “Our results for the second quarter are reflective of the challenging freight environment in the first half of the year. Despite the headwinds, we continued to deliver strong TCE outperformance (relative to the the adjusted benchmark Baltic Supramax Index) of nearly $2,000 in the second quarter, marking our tenth consecutive quarter of outperformance.

“Our recently announced bond issuance and pending acquisition of six modern Ultramax vessels, four of which will be delivered to us with scrubbers, is an important step for Eagle, as we continue to renew and grow our fleet with larger, more efficient vessels. Coupled with our existing scrubber initiative, we believe these acquisitions increase our leverage to the opportunities IMO 2020 will present.”

Results of Operations for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $6.0 million, or basic and diluted loss of $0.08 per share. In the comparable quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million, or basic and diluted income of $0.05 per share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $6.0 million, or basic and diluted loss of $0.08 per share. In the comparable period of 2018, the Company reported net income of $3.5 million, or basic and diluted income of $0.05 per share.

Net time and voyage charter revenues

Net time and voyage charter revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $69.4 million compared with $74.9 million recorded in the comparable quarter in 2018.The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to the decline in the dry bulk market resulting in lower charter rates as well as the decrease in available days. The lower ownership days in the current quarter was due to the sale of vessels Condor and Merlin in the first quarter of 2019 and the Thrasher in the second quarter of 2019, which was offset by an increase in chartered-in days.

Net time and voyage charter revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $146.8 million and $154.3 million, respectively. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower charter rates and a decrease in available days due to lower ownership days offset by an increase in chartered-in days.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $20.9 million compared to $17.2 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in bunker prices year over year.

Voyage expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $46.8 million compared to $39.7 million in the comparable period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in bunker prices year over year.

Vessel expenses

Vessel expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $20.0 million compared to $20.6 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The decrease in vessel expenses was attributable to a decrease in ownership days after the sale of vessels Condor and Merlin in the first quarter of 2019 and the vessel Thrasher in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the comparable period in the prior year. The ownership days for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were 4,169 and 4,294, respectively.

Average daily vessel operating expenses for our fleet for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $4,787 and $4,792, respectively.

Vessel expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $40.1 million and $41.7 million, respectively. The decrease in vessel expenses is primarily attributable to a decrease in ownership days subsequent to the sale of three vessels during the six months ended June 30, 2019. The ownership days for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were 8,329 and 8,606, respectively.

Average daily vessel operating expenses for our fleet for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $4,809 and $4,840, respectively.

Charter hire expenses

Charter hire expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were $11.2 million compared to $10.1 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase in charter hire expenses was principally due to an increase in the number of chartered in vessels on a short-term basis. The total chartered in days for the three months ended June 30, 2019 were 970 compared to 867 for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The Company currently charters-in three Ultramax vessels on long term basis with lease terms ranging from one to three years.

Charter hire expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 were $22.7 million compared to $20.4 million in the comparable period in 2018. The increase in charter hire expenses was primarily due to an increase in the number of chartered in vessels. The total chartered in days for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were 2,006 and 1,811, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $9.8 million and $9.3 million, respectively. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 includes $8.3 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $1.5 million relating to the amortization of deferred drydocking costs. Comparable amounts for the three months ended June 30, 2018 were $8.0 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $1.3 million of amortization of deferred drydocking costs.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $19.2 million and $18.5 million, respectively. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 includes $16.4 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $2.7 million relating to the amortization of deferred drydocking costs. Comparable amounts for the six months ended June 30, 2018 were $16.0 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $2.5 million of amortization of deferred drydocking costs.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $8.0 million and $8.9 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and $2.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in the general and administrative expenses was mainly due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense.

General and administrative expenses for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were $16.5 million and $18.8 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation of $2.7 million and $5.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in the general and administrative expenses was mainly due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense offset by an increase in payroll and office expenses.

Interest expense

Interest expense for the three months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $6.7 million and $6.4 million, respectively. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in our outstanding debt as a result of the purchase of two new Ultramax vessels, one in the fourth quarter of 2018 and one in the first quarter of 2019.

Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 was $13.5 million and $12.6 million respectively. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in our outstanding debt as a result of the purchase of two new Ultramax vessels, one in the fourth quarter of 2018 and one in the first quarter of 2019.

Loss on debt extinguishment

On January 25, 2019, the Company repaid the outstanding debt together with accrued interest as on that date under the New First Lien Facility and Original Ultraco Debt Facility and discharged the debt in full from the proceeds of the New Ultraco Debt Facility. The Company accounted for the above transaction as a debt extinguishment. As a result, the Company recognized $2.3 million, representing the outstanding balance of debt issuance costs as a loss on debt extinguishment in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $8.5 million, compared with $23.6 million in the comparable period in 2018. The cash flows from operating activities decreased over the prior year primarily due to a decrease in the charter hire rates achieved in the current year.

Net cash used in investing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $18.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in the comparable period in the prior year. The Company purchased one Ultramax vessel for $20.4 million, out of which $2.0 million was paid as an advance as of December 31, 2018 offset by the proceeds from the sale of three vessels for $22.6 million. Additionally, the Company paid $23.9 million for the purchase and installation of scrubbers and ballast water treatment systems on our fleet. The Company also received insurance proceeds of $1.3 million for hull and machinery claims. During 2018, the Company purchased one Ultramax vessel for $19.3 million and redeemed a short-term certificate of deposit amounting to $4.5 million. The Company sold the vessel Avocet in the second quarter of 2018 for net proceeds of $9.7 million after brokerage commission and selling expenses. The Company also received insurance proceeds of $1.2 million for hull and machinery claims.

Net cash used in financing activities for the six months ended June 30, 2019 was $2.5 million compared with net cash provided by financing activities of $2.0 million in the comparable period in 2018. On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a debt refinancing transaction by entering into new term and revolver loan facilities under the New Ultraco Debt Facility of up to $208.4 million and repaid all outstanding debt under the Original Ultraco Debt Facility and New First Lien Facility of $82.6 million and $65.0 million, respectively. The Company paid $3.2 million as debt issuance costs to the lenders. The Company repaid $4.0 million of the Norwegian Bond Debt and $5.0 million under the New Ultraco Debt Facility in the second quarter of 2019. Additionally, the Company paid $0.9 million towards shares withheld for taxes due to the vesting of restricted shares. For the six months ended June 30, 2018, the Company drew down $8.6 million under the Original Ultraco Debt Facility in connection with the purchase of one Ultramax vessel, offset by repayment of $5.0 million of the revolver loan under the New First Lien Facility. The Company paid $1.2 million of debt issuance costs on the debt facilities and $0.3 million towards shares withheld for taxes due to vesting of restricted shares.

As of June 30, 2019, our cash and cash equivalents balance including restricted cash was $65.5 million compared to a cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash balance of $78.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of June 30, 2019, the total availability under the New Ultraco Debt Facility revolving credit facility is $55.0 million and $15.0 million under the Super Senior Facility.

As of June 30, 2019, the Company’s outstanding debt consisted of the $192.0 million Norwegian Bond and the $148.4 million New Ultraco Debt Facility.

Capital Expenditures and Drydocking

Our capital expenditures relate to the purchase of vessels and capital improvements to our vessels, which are expected to enhance the revenue earning capabilities and safety of the vessels.

In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake in future periods, the Company’s other major capital expenditures include funding the Company’s program of regularly scheduled drydocking necessary to comply with international shipping standards and environmental laws and regulations. Although the Company has some flexibility regarding the timing of its drydocking, the costs are relatively predictable. Management anticipates that vessels are to be drydocked every two and a half years for vessels older than 15 years and five years for vessels younger than 15 years. Funding of these requirements is anticipated to be met with cash from operations. We anticipate that this process of recertification will require us to reposition these vessels from a discharge port to shipyard facilities, which will reduce our available days and operating days during that period.

Drydocking costs incurred are deferred and amortized to expense on a straight-line basis over the period through the date of the next scheduled drydocking for those vessels. In the six months ended June 30, 2019, four of our vessels completed drydocking and we incurred $4.5 million in drydocking related costs. In the six months ended June 30, 2018, six vessels were drydocked and two vessels were still in drydock and we incurred expenditures of $4.6 million in drydocking related costs.

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.