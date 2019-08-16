Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Establishes New European Office in Copenhagen

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk” or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced the establishment of a new commercial office in Copenhagen, relocating from its existing base in Hamburg.

The Copenhagen office will be led by Mathias Groenvald, who recently joined Eagle Bulk. Mr. Groenvald previously served as Senior Vice President, Head of Chartering for Clipper Bulk, and has over 30 years of drybulk industry experience.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “Given its significant concentration of drybulk activity, we believe that Copenhagen is the ideal location for our European commercial operations. We are pleased to welcome Mathias to Eagle Bulk and believe his experience and network make him well positioned to lead this new venture.”

Contact details for our global offices may be found on the Company website at www.eagleships.com/contacts/.

