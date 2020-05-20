Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Issues ESG Sustainability Report

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that it has issued its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Sustainability Report.

The report, which has been prepared in accordance with the guidelines set by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, provides an overview of Eagle’s strategic priorities and performance with respect to various environmental, social, and governance-related matters.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, “Over the years, we have developed and expanded on various ESG-related initiatives which I believe have made Eagle a better corporate citizen. In particular, we have been able to improve emission efficiencies, create a better work environment, and increase transparency, to name a few. We are very pleased to be publishing our first-ever ESG Sustainability Report, which I believe will provide improved insights and context into the corporate actions and strategy across a number of areas that are vital to our business.”

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.