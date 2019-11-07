Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Reports 5% Increase In Third Quarter Net Revenues

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax/Ultramax segment, reported financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Highlights for the Quarter:

Generated net revenues of $74.1 million, representing an increase of $5.0 million or 7%, compared to the same period in 2018.

— TCE Revenue (1) for the quarter equated to $42.4 million, a decrease of 10% year-on-year.

— Achieved a TCE (1) of $11,014 for the quarter, a decrease of 2% year-on-year.

Realized a net loss of $4.6 million or $0.06 per basic and diluted share, compared to a net income of $2.6 million or $0.04 per basic and diluted share in the third quarter 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) of $13.2 million, representing a decrease of $7.0 million or 35% compared to the same period in 2018.

Entered into agreements to purchase six modern SDARI-64 Ultramax vessels for $122.8 million.

Took delivery of three vessels in September 2019.

Issued 5-year senior unsecured convertible bonds total net proceeds of $112.5 million.

Looking ahead into the fourth quarter of 2019, the Company has attained a TCE of $13,150 with approximately 61% of the available days fixed for the period thus far.

Subsequent Events

The Company took delivery of the vessel, Santos Eagle, one of six high-specification SDARI-64 Ultramax vessels that the Company agreed to purchase in the third quarter of 2019.

The Company entered into the First Amendment to the New Ultraco Debt Facility for incremental commitments and loans. Pursuant to this amendment, Ultraco borrowed $34.3 million, which we intend to use for general corporate purposes including capital expenditures relating to the installation of scrubbers.

Gary Vogel, Eagle Bulk’s CEO, commented, The Baltic Supramax Index was quite volatile during the quarter, with spot rates rising to multi-year highs before declining by the end of the period. Given the velocity of the rise in rates and typical lag effect of contracted voyages, we were not able to fully capture the market improvement in our quarterly TCE performance, achieving a 13% increase over the prior period.

Looking ahead, our fourth quarter TCE performance to date represents the highest figure we have achieved in more than 5 years. Separately, I think it’s important to note that our operating performance continues to be impacted by lower commercial utilization related to our scrubber retrofit program, which is now nearing completion. We believe that having the majority of our fleet fitted with scrubbers for the impending January 1st implementation date of IMO 2020 will create a significant competitive advantage for Eagle.”

Fleet Development

Vessels acquired and delivered into the fleet

Three high specification Ultramax SDARI-64 vessels, Dublin Eagle, Sydney Eagle, and Copenhagen Eagle, for $62.1 million.

Vessels sold

Kestrel (50k DWT / 2004-built) for net proceeds of $7.0 million.

Results of Operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018

For the three months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $4.6 million, or basic and diluted loss of $0.06 per share. In the comparable quarter of 2018, the Company reported net income of $2.6 million, or basic and diluted income of $0.04 per share.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company reported a net loss of $10.5 million, or basic and diluted loss of $0.15 per share. In the comparable period of 2018, the Company reported net income of $6.1 million, or basic income of $0.09 per share and diluted income of $0.08 per share.

Net time and voyage charter revenues

Net time and voyage charter revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $74.1 million compared with $69.1 million recorded in the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase in revenue was primarily attributable to a change in the mix between our time and voyage charter business, partly offset by lower charter rates and a decrease in available days.

Net time and voyage charter revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $220.9 million and $223.4 million, respectively. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower charter rates and a decrease in available days due to lower ownership days as well as an increase in off hire days due to drydocks and the installation of scrubbers and ballast water systems, which was offset in part by an increase in chartered-in days.

Voyage expenses

Voyage expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $19.4 million compared to $15.1 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in our voyage charter business.

Voyage expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $66.3 million compared to $54.8 million in the comparable period in 2018. The increase was mainly attributable to an increase in our voyage charter business.

Vessel expenses

Vessel expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $20.0 million compared to $19.6 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase in vessel expenses was attributable to increased crew wages, expenses for lubes and spares and repair expenses offset in part by a decrease in ownership days after the sale of vessels Condor and Merlin in the first quarter of 2019, the vessel Thrasher in the second quarter of 2019, and the vessel Kestrel in the third quarter of 2019. The ownership days were also impacted by the purchase of one Ultramax vessel in January 2019 and three Ultramax vessels in September 2019. The ownership days for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 4,156 and 4,304, respectively.

Average daily vessel operating expenses for our fleet for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $4,801 and $4,547, respectively.

Vessel expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $60.0 million and $61.2 million, respectively. The decrease in vessel expenses is primarily attributable to a decrease in ownership days due to the sale of four vessels during the nine months ended September 30, 2019 offset by the purchase and delivery of one Ultramax vessel in January 2019 and three Ultramax vessels in September 2019. The ownership days for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 12,485 and 12,910, respectively.

Average daily vessel operating expenses for our fleet for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $4,806 and $4,742, respectively.

Charter hire expenses

Charter hire expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were $11.3 million compared to $7.5 million in the comparable quarter in 2018. The increase in charter hire expenses was principally due to an increase in the number of chartered-in vessels on a short-term basis. The total chartered-in days for the three months ended September 30, 2019 were 931 compared to 632 for the comparable quarter in the prior year. The Company currently charters-in three Ultramax vessels on a long term basis with lease terms ranging from one to two years.

Charter hire expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 were $34.0 million compared to $27.8 million in the comparable period in 2018. The increase in charter hire expenses was primarily due to an increase in the number of chartered-in vessels. The total chartered-in days for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were 2,937 and 2,443, respectively.

Depreciation and amortization

Depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $10.1 million and $9.5 million, respectively. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 includes $8.4 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $1.7 million relating to the amortization of deferred drydocking costs. Comparable amounts for the three months ended September 30, 2018 were $8.1 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $1.4 million of amortization of deferred drydocking costs. The increase in depreciation expense is due to the purchase of five Ultramax vessels since the third quarter of 2018, marginally offset by the sale of four vessels. The increase in drydock amortization was due to additional drydocks completed since the third quarter of 2018.

Depreciation and amortization expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $29.2 million and $28.0 million, respectively. Total depreciation and amortization expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $24.8 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $4.4 million relating to the amortization of deferred drydocking costs. Comparable amounts for the nine months ended September 30, 2018 were $24.1 million of vessel and other fixed asset depreciation and $3.9 million of amortization of deferred drydocking costs.

General and administrative expenses

General and administrative expenses for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $8.5 million and $8.9 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation of $1.2 million and $2.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense, which was partially offset by a marginal increase in office expenses due to the closing of our Hamburg, Germany office and the opening of our Copenhagen, Denmark office.

General and administrative expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 were $24.9 million and $27.7 million, respectively. These General and administrative expenses included stock-based compensation of $3.8 million and $8.0 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively. The decrease in general and administrative expenses was mainly attributable to the decrease in stock-based compensation expense offset by an increase in payroll and office expenses.

Interest expense

Interest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $8.1 million and $6.6 million, respectively. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in our outstanding debt for the purchase of five Ultramax vessels since the third quarter of 2018 as well as the issuance of the Convertible Bond Debt in July 2019.

Interest expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018 was $21.6 million and $19.2 million respectively. The increase in interest expense is primarily due to an increase in our outstanding debt for the purchase of five Ultramax vessels since the third quarter of 2018 as well as the issuance of the Convertible Bond Debt in July 2019.

Loss on debt extinguishment

On January 25, 2019, the Company repaid the outstanding debt together with accrued interest as on that date under the New First Lien Facility and the Original Ultraco Debt Facility and discharged the debt in full from the proceeds of the New Ultraco Debt Facility. The Company accounted for the above transaction as a debt extinguishment. As a result, the Company recognized $2.3 million, representing the outstanding balance of debt issuance costs, as a loss on debt extinguishment in the Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2019.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

Net cash provided by operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $19.0 million, compared with $38.5 million in the comparable period in 2018. The cash flows from operating activities decreased as compared to the prior year primarily due to a decrease in the charter hire rates achieved in the current year.

Net cash used in investing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $100.4 million, compared to $3.3 million in the comparable period in the prior year. During the nine months ended September 30, 2019, the Company purchased four Ultramax vessels for $81.4 million, out of which $2.0 million was paid as an advance on one vessel as of December 31, 2018 and $6.0 million was paid as an advance for the purchase of three additional vessels to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2019. This use of cash was partially offset by the proceeds from the sale of four vessels for $29.6 million. Additionally, the Company paid $44.5 million for the purchase and installation of scrubbers and ballast water treatment systems on our fleet. The Company also received insurance proceeds of $2.1 million for hull and machinery claims. During the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company purchased one Ultramax vessel for $20.0 million, paid $4.2 million as an advance on the purchase of one Ultramax vessel, and paid $4.0 million for the purchase and installation of scrubbers. The Company sold two vessels for net proceeds of $20.5 million, after brokerage commission and selling expenses and redeemed a short-term certificate of deposit amounting to $4.5 million.

Net cash provided by financing activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $104.4 million compared with $0.2 million in the comparable period in 2018. On January 25, 2019, the Company completed a debt refinancing transaction and received net proceeds of $153.4 million, by entering into new term and revolver loan facilities under the New Ultraco Debt Facility and repaid all outstanding debt under the Original Ultraco Debt Facility and New First Lien Facility of $82.6 million and $65.0 million, respectively. The Company paid $3.2 million as debt issuance costs to the lenders under the New Ultraco Debt Facility. The Company repaid $4.0 million of the Norwegian Bond Debt and $10.1 million under the New Ultraco Debt Facility. On July 29, 2019 the Company received $112.5 million in net proceeds from the Convertible Bond Debt net of debt discount. The Company incurred $0.8 million of debt issuance costs relating to the issuance of the Convertible Bond Debt and the New Ultraco Debt Facility. Additionally, the Company paid $0.9 million towards shares withheld for taxes due to the vesting of restricted shares. For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, the Company drew down $8.6 million under the Original Ultraco Debt Facility in connection with the purchase of one Ultramax vessel, offset in part by repayment of $5.0 million of the revolver loan under the New First Lien Facility. The Company paid $1.4 million of debt issuance costs on the debt facilities and $2.0 million towards shares withheld for taxes due to vesting of restricted shares.

As of September 30, 2019, our cash and cash equivalents including restricted cash was $101.1 million compared to $78.2 million as of December 31, 2018.

As of September 30, 2019, the total availability under the New Ultraco Debt Facility revolving credit facility is $55.0 million and $15.0 million under the Super Senior Facility.

As of September 30, 2019, the Company’s outstanding debt consisted of the $192.0 million Norwegian Bond, the $143.3 million New Ultraco Debt Facility and the $114.1 million Convertible Bond Debt.

Capital Expenditures and Drydocking

Our capital expenditures relate to the purchase of vessels and capital improvements to our vessels, which are expected to enhance the revenue earning capabilities and safety of the vessels.

In addition to acquisitions that we may undertake in future periods, the Company’s other major capital expenditures include funding the Company’s program of regularly scheduled drydocking necessary to comply with international shipping standards and environmental laws and regulations. Although the Company has some flexibility regarding the timing of its drydocking, the costs are relatively predictable. Management anticipates that vessels are to be drydocked every two and a half years for vessels older than 15 years and five years for vessels younger than 15 years. Funding of these requirements is anticipated to be met with cash from operations. We anticipate that this process of recertification will require us to reposition these vessels from a discharge port to shipyard facilities, which will reduce our available days and operating days during that period.

Drydocking costs incurred are deferred and amortized to expense on a straight-line basis over the period through the date of the next scheduled drydocking for those vessels. In the nine months ended September 30, 2019, five of our vessels completed drydocking and three vessels were still in drydock, and we incurred drydocking expenditures of $6.1 million. In the nine months ended September 30, 2018, nine vessels were drydocked and two vessels were still in drydock and we incurred drydocking expenditures of $6.5 million.

