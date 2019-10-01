Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Copenhagen Eagle

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment announced that is has taken delivery of the third of six Ultramax drybulk vessels, it has recently agreed to acquire.

The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Copenhagen Eagle, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Proforma for the three remaining acquisition vessels, which have yet to be delivered, the Company’s fleet will total 50 ships, including 20 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 36 months.

Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.