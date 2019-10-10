Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Takes Delivery of M/V Santos Eagle

Recent News

  

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc., one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the Supramax / Ultramax segment, today announced that it has taken delivery of the fourth of six Ultramax drybulk vessels, it has recently agreed to acquire.

The ship, which has been renamed the M/V Santos Eagle, is a 2015-built, high specification scrubber-fitted SDARI-64 Ultramax vessel built at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry Co., Ltd.

Proforma for the two remaining acquisition vessels, which have yet to be delivered, the Company’s fleet will total 50 ships, including 20 Ultramax drybulk vessels acquired over the last 36 months.


Source: Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

