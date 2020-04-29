Earnings Reveal Coronavirus’s Hit to Big Business

Governments and companies across a variety of industries took new measure of economic damage from the coronavirus pandemic and some predicted bigger losses in the months ahead even as restrictions on movement are rolled back.

Economists expect first-quarter U.S. gross domestic product, the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy, contracted at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 3.5% in the first three months of the year. The Commerce Department is due to release its initial estimate of first-quarter GDP on Wednesday.

Companies in the U.S., Europe and Asia reported heavy losses or reduced revenue as virus-containment measures curtailed consumer spending and upended supply chains.

Confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the U.S. climbed to 1,012,583, just over two weeks after they reached 500,000 and about three months since the first reported infection appeared, according to data Tuesday from Johns Hopkins University.

Infections in the U.S. make up about a third of the more than 3.1 million cases reported world-wide. Experts warn the estimates understate the impact of the pandemic.

More than 217,000 people world-wide have died from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus, and more than 935,000 people have recovered, according to the Johns Hopkins data. U.S. deaths are above 58,000.

Business and school shutdowns, social distancing and other steps aimed at containing the virus began to squeeze economies in much of the world during the final weeks of the first quarter.

Two of Germany’s largest car makers, Volkswagen AG and Daimler AG, said Wednesday that the worst impact from the pandemic was yet to come, as they reported sharp first-quarter falls in earnings, revenue and new-car sales. “The second quarter is going to be the worst,” Volkswagen Chief Finance Officer Frank Witter said.

The European Commission said Wednesday its measure of business and consumer confidence plummeted in April to 67.0 from 94.2 in March. It was the largest single-month drop in the survey’s 35-year history and supported other predictions of a steep decline in economic activity across the European Union in the three months through June.

Ford Motor Co. said it lost $1.99 billion in the first quarter, and projected an even deeper pretax loss for the second quarter. The company, along with other auto makers, is expected to partially reopen production in the U.S. starting May 18.

Coffee giant Starbucks Corp. said its global same-store sales fell 10% in the quarter due to the health crisis, the first time that figure has declined in nearly 11 years.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. warned Wednesday of more declines in the coming quarter, with demand for its smartphones, appliances and displays plummeting further as stores remain closed and consumers unlikely to spend in the economic downturn.

Even companies whose businesses should be brightening reported a mixed picture. United Parcel Service Inc. reported lower shipments to big businesses and stores, and 3M Co. said sales of office supplies have plummeted, even as face-mask sales have climbed.

Google parent Alphabet Inc. said revenue rose in the first quarter, but the company’s performance fell off sharply as the pandemic accelerated, and it cautioned that it couldn’t predict how the coming months would turn out.

President Trump issued an executive order Tuesday evening mandating that meat-processing plants in the U.S. remain open and take steps to improve employee safety.

California joined a growing number of U.S. states preparing to ease movement restrictions. Gov. Gavin Newsom said he expected enough progress to safely reopen some manufacturing, retail businesses and public spaces in the coming weeks, with modifications to accommodate social distancing.

Other hard-hit states have extended stay-at-home orders and warned that acting prematurely could hinder progress. Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker on Tuesday extended his stay-at-home advisory through mid-May as the number of positive cases and deaths in the state continued to climb.

Authorities in the Canadian province of Quebec, which accounts for roughly half of the country’s nearly 50,000 reported cases of Covid-19, said some retail outlets, construction and manufacturing could restart beginning next month subject to certain conditions.

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Tuesday that reopening unsuccessfully or prematurely could increase deaths caused by the virus. Dr. Fauci also said he was “almost certain” the virus will return in the winter.

In other parts of the world, governments took more steps to return to normalcy.

China set a new date for its annual legislative conclave — May 22, after a 2 1/2 -month delay — signaling confidence that it has contained the virus’s spread. On Wednesday, China reported 22 new infections for the previous day, all but one imported from overseas.

Hong Kong reported its fourth day in a row with no new local coronavirus cases Wednesday, as it prepares to relax quarantine restrictions on some arrivals from mainland China.

South Korea reported nine new cases on Wednesday, marking the 12th day the country has had fewer than 20 new infections. But health officials repeated concerns that a coming long weekend could create fresh clusters, as South Koreans travel to domestic-holiday destinations.

Thailand’s capital, Bangkok, announced plans to reopen various businesses, including restaurants and markets, starting Thursday, local media reported. The country had nearly 3,000 coronavirus cases as of Wednesday, according to Johns Hopkins.

French officials stepped up planning to lift the country’s lockdown May 11 after Prime Minister Edouard Philippe announced the government’s roadmap Tuesday. France is preparing to assemble teams of thousands of investigators to trace contacts of coronavirus infections when the lockdown is lifted.

Iraq tightened restrictions anew after relaxing them last week in the run-up to the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, citing the failure of some citizens to abide by social-distancing guidelines. Anyone who fails to wear a mask in public will now face a fine of 10,000 Iraqi dinars ($8.40), and a curfew will come into force at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m. The council responsible for coordinating Iraq’s response to the coronavirus said it would consider tightening measures even further.

Source: Dow Jones