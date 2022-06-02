East China port breaks monthly container throughput record

The container throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China’s Zhejiang Province reached 3.3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in May, a new monthly record, according to the port operator.

The figure breaks the previous monthly record of over 3 million TEUs set in April and represents an increase of over 16 percent year on year, said the operator of one of China’s busiest ports.

In May, the number of container routes operated by the port reached 299, also a record high, while the volume of the port’s rail-sea transit services reached 135,000 TEUs, an increase of 33.8 percent year on year

The port has taken a series of measures to boost the utilization efficiency of its berths and worked with various departments to facilitate operation in the port, its operator noted.

Source: Xinhua