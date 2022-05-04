East China port sees record high monthly container throughput

The container throughput of Ningbo-Zhoushan port in east China’s Zhejiang Province is expected to exceed 3 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) in April, a new monthly record, said the port operator.

The figure represents an increase of over 10 percent year on year, according to the operator of one of China’s busiest port.

In April, the volume of the port’s rail-sea transit services reached 135,000 TEUs, an increase of 32.3 percent year on year.

The port has taken a series of measures including opening new routes and increasing shipping space to meet the needs of foreign trade enterprises. The number of its container routes hit a record high of 297 last month.

