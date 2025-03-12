East of Suez Fuel Availability Outlook

VLSFO lead times in Singapore vary widely between 3–12 days, compared to last week’s recommendation of 5–12 days. Meanwhile, LSMGO lead times have shortened from 5–9 days last week, to 2–4 days now. HSFO supply remains stable, with lead times unchanged at 5–8 days.

Singapore’s residual fuel oil stocks have averaged 18% lower so far in March than in February, according to Enterprise Singapore’s latest data. The port’s fuel oil stocks have fallen below 16 million bbls, despite a 47% surge in net fuel oil imports this month. Fuel oil imports have increased by 1.10 million bbls, while exports have dropped by 171,000 bbls. In contrast, middle distillate stocks have risen, averaging 12% higher this month.

Additionally, Singapore-registered bunker vessels can now carry and deliver biofuel blends of up to 30% (B30). The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has implemented the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) interim biofuel guidance ahead of schedule. This move is expected to reshape Singapore’s biofuel bunker market, as only a few suppliers have been able to deliver blends above 25%. Many have defaulted to 24% (B24) to stay below the previous 25% limit.

In Malaysia’s Port Klang, VLSFO and LSMGO remain abundant, with prompt small-quantity deliveries readily available. However, HSFO supply continues to be limited.

East Asia

VLSFO availability in Zhoushan has improved, with lead times shortening from eight days last week to about 4–6 days now. In contrast, lead times for LSMGO and HSFO have increased from around two days to 4–6 days.

Meanwhile, bunker operations at Zhoushan’s outer anchorages, Tiaozhoumen and Xiazhimen, have been suspended since yesterday due to dense fog, a source reported. However, most suppliers expect full bunkering operations in the OPL area to resume by tomorrow, the source added.

In northern China, Dalian and Qingdao have ample stocks of VLSFO and LSMGO, though HSFO remains scarce in Qingdao. In Tianjin, VLSFO and HSFO supplies are tight, while LSMGO availability is stable.

Shanghai is experiencing pressure on VLSFO and HSFO availability, but LSMGO remains readily available. Fuzhou has a good supply of both VLSFO and LSMGO, whereas Xiamen has abundant VLSFO but limited LSMGO.

Meanwhile, securing prompt deliveries of VLSFO and LSMGO continues to be challenging in Yangpu and Guangzhou.

In Hong Kong, lead times of around seven days are recommended for all fuel grades, unchanged from last week. Adverse weather is expected on 16 March, which could impact operations.

In Taiwan, VLSFO and LSMGO supplies remain stable in Hualien and Keelung, with lead times of about two days, similar to last week. In Kaohsiung and Taichung, deliveries require slightly longer lead times of 3–4 days for both grades.

In several South Korean ports, most suppliers recommend lead times of 3–8 days for all fuel grades, nearly unchanged from last week. However, bunker operations in Ulsan, Onsan, and Busan may face intermittent disruptions due to high waves and strong winds from 14–17 March. Similar interruptions are expected in Daesan, Taean, and Yeosu between 14–18 March.

In Japan, VLSFO is readily available at several ports, including Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, and Yokkaichi. However, prompt supply remains tight in Tokyo, Chiba, Yokohama, Kawasaki, and Mizushima.

LSMGO availability is stable, but securing prompt deliveries can be challenging in Osaka, Kobe, Sakai, Nagoya, Yokkaichi, and Mizushima. Similarly, prompt HSFO supply remains constrained across multiple Japanese ports.

In Oita, all fuel grades are subject to availability.

Bunker deliveries in Vietnam may face intermittent disruptions due to adverse weather, affecting Ho Chi Minh from 12–15 March and Hai Phong on 13 March.

Oceania

In Western Australia, VLSFO and LSMGO are readily available at Kwinana and Kembla, with standard lead times of 7–8 days. However, bunker deliveries in Fremantle have been disrupted due to a labour union strike, according to a supplier.

In New South Wales, LSMGO supply remains stable in Sydney, though HSFO may require longer lead times. Victoria’s ports of Melbourne and Geelong have sufficient VLSFO and LSMGO stocks, but securing prompt HSFO deliveries can be challenging.

In Queensland, Gladstone has adequate VLSFO and LSMGO stocks, with lead times of 7–8 days. The Port of Brisbane has resumed limited operations since Monday following a week-long disruption caused by Cyclone Alfred. Future movements remain subject to factors such as river flow after rainfall and dam releases, debris in the river, and swell conditions, according to GAC Hot Port News.

In New Zealand, Tauranga suppliers have ample VLSFO stocks, while Auckland suppliers maintain good supplies of both VLSFO and LSMGO. However, rough weather in Tauranga on 12 March could disrupt bunker operations.

South Asia

At several Indian ports, including Kandla, Mumbai, Tuticorin, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, and Cochin, VLSFO and LSMGO availability remains subject to enquiry, consistent with recent weeks. Meanwhile, a supplier in Paradip and Haldia is nearing stock depletion.

Adverse weather is expected to impact bunker deliveries at Kandla from 13–15 March, Sikka from 12–13 March, and Visakhapatnam from 14–15 March.

In Sri Lanka, suppliers in Colombo have good stocks of VLSFO and LSMGO, with lead times reduced from six days last week to around four days now. Similarly, in Hambantota, lead times have also shortened from about six days to four days.

Middle East

In Fujairah, prompt availability remains tight, with lead times for all fuel grades holding steady at 5–7 days, unchanged from last week. Some suppliers can offer faster deliveries, but at higher prices, according to a source. Khor Fakkan suppliers are also maintaining lead times of 5–7 days for all grades.

However, adverse weather is expected in the UAE ports of Fujairah and Khor Fakkan on 13 March, which could disrupt bunkering operations.

In contrast, Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah port has sufficient stocks of VLSFO and LSMGO. In Djibouti, VLSFO supply remains strained, while LSMGO is more readily available.

At Omani ports—including Sohar, Salalah, Muscat, and Duqm—LSMGO supplies are ample, with prompt deliveries available.

Source: ENGINE, By Tuhin Roy, https://engine.online/news/