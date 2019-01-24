Eastern Libyan oil ports closed due to bad weather

Recent News

  

in Port News 24/01/2019

All eastern Libyan oil ports have closed due to bad weather, a port engineer and shipping source said on Thursday.

Tankers were waiting to dock at the Es Sider and Brega ports, port sources said.

It was not immediately clear whether there was any impact on oil production.

A similar closure this month led to a temporary reduction in production by oil company Waha Oil Co as storage capacity at the Es Sider is limited after some tanks were damaged during clashes last year.

An official at state oil firm NOC declined to comment.
Source: Reuters

