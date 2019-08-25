Eastern Shipbuilding Group, Inc. Successfully Delivers Fifth Vessel Since Hurricane Michael

On August 16th, 2019 Eastern Shipbuilding Group, a Panama City, Florida shipyard building both government and commercial vessels, successfully delivered the tug Capt. Jim McAllister. This is the fifth vessel to be delivered by the shipyard sinceHurricane Michael, a category 5 storm – which devastated the region. This delivery marks another milestone in Eastern’s accelerated re turn to normal operations, as well as its commitment to long term sustained recovery and economic stability for the industrial base of the Florida Panhandle.

Other shipbuilding projects include three Staten Island Ferries, the Coast Guard Offshore Patrol Cutters, a large commercial fishing trawler, two harbor tugs, and two river pushboats. Eastern is actively bidding other projects and is poised to maintain its position as the go to shipyard on the US Gulf. All of these projects support skilled manufacturing jobs for Northwest Florida and over twenty five other states where Eastern buys material, equipment, and specialized services.Since the hurricane, Eastern has repaired or replaced all of its impactedequipment, buildings, and shipbuilding infrastructure as part of a major

2 company-funded recapitalization effort.

Additionally, Eastern has invested in new technology aimed at increasing shipbuilding efficiency. Eastern has also partnered with State and local Governmental agencies to plan additional investments of over $45 Million towards enhancing shipbuilding efficiency and capacity in both Bay and Gulf Counties in order to ensurelong term stability and growth of the shipbuilding industry in Northwest Florida.

As part of its recovery and growth from a once-in-a-generation storm, Eastern is actively recruiting and hiring additional personnel to join its team and support its long term commitment to building the best vessels for its government and commercial customers. Eastern remains grateful for the unwavering Federal, State, and local support during this recovery – empowering a devastated area by providing manufacturing and industrial employment opportunities.

