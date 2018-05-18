Ebola outbreak reported in the DRC

On 8 May 2018, the Ministry of Health (MOH) of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) declared an outbreak of Ebola virus disease (EVD) in the Equateur Province in the North-Western part of the country. This is the ninth outbreak of Ebola virus disease in the DRC over the last four decades, with the most recent outbreak occurring in May 2017, see our alert of 19 May 2017.

According to the WHO’s situation report dated 14 May 2018:

A total of 41 EVD cases, including 20 deaths, have been reported.

The majority of cases have been reported in the Bikoro health zone, but with additional cases reported in the Iboko and Waganta health zones as well.

Of all cases reported, two are confirmed, 22 are probable and 17 are suspected EVD cases.

The WHO is working closely with the Government of the DRC and key partners to prevent and control the spread of the disease and as of 14 May 2018, the WHO considers the public health risk to be high at the national level due to the nature of the disease and the current lack of information to estimate the magnitude of the epidemic. The risk at the regional level is moderate due in part to the proximity of the affected area to the Congo River, which links the capitals of the Republic of the Congo and the Central African Republic. The risk is low at global level due to the remoteness and inaccessibility of the area as well as the rapid response launched by the DRC Government, the WHO and partners.

Recommendations

There is currently a low risk of transmitting the Ebola virus disease to other countries via seagoing vessels and the WHO advises against the application of any travel of trade restrictions to the DRC. However, some port health authorities may, as a precautionary measure, be in a heightened state of alert in order to identify crew displaying relevant symptoms. One example is South Africa and reference is made to an alert published by the South African Department of Health on 10 May 2018.

Members and clients trading to ports in West and Central Africa, and in the DRC in particular, are advised to monitor the situation closely by consulting webpages maintained by the WHO and other relevant authorities as well as obtaining relevant advice from their local agents well before arrival at the next port of call.

