ECB attentive to euro’s appreciation: Lagarde

in Daily Currencies Ratings 22/09/2020

The European Central Bank is attentive to the euro’s appreciation, ECB President Christine Lagarde said on Monday.

“The appreciation of the euro obviously plays a role in different areas and as far as monetary policy is concerned, it exerts downward pressure on the level of prices,” Lagarde said after taking questions during a Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly.

“We are very attentive to the appreciation of the euro and we take it into account in determining our monetary policy”.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Catherine Evans)

