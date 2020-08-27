ECB can’t be complacent on inflation, Lane says

Recent News

  

27/08/2020

The European Central Bank cannot accept further delays in inflation reaching its target, so it stands ready to adjust all of its instruments as needed, ECB chief economist Philip Lane said on Thursday.

“A longer phase of even lower inflation might become entrenched and contribute to a downward drift in inflation expectations, which would make it even more difficult to deliver the inflation aim over the medium term,” Lane told an economic policy symposium organised by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; editing by John Stonestreet)

