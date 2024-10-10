ECB is ‘very likely’ to reduce interest rates, Villeroy says

The European Central Bank (ECB) is “very likely” to reduce its interest rates next week, policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Wednesday.

“A cut is very likely and it will not be the last one, the rhythm depending on how the fight against inflation evolves,” Villeroy told franceinfo radio station.

Villeroy, who is also the head of the French central bank, has said the ECB would likely cut interest rates later this month due to weak economic growth.

Twice already this year, the ECB has cut rates- initially at record highs – and markets expect more policy easing in October and December as inflation is easing faster than policymakers had predicted.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Makini Brice; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)