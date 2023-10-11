Recent News

  

ECB may have done enough to fight off inflation: de Cos

11/10/2023

The European Central Bank may have done enough to fight off inflation but needs to keeps its options open in case new shocks throw price growth off its current trajectory, Spanish central bank chief Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Wednesday.

De Cos, an influential voice on the 26-member rate-setting Governing Council, added that economic growth is so weak that a contraction is possible for the current quarter but a recovery in real incomes will drive a recovery next year.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

