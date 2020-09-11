ECB measures are having the desired effect, Schnabel says

The European Central Bank’s policies are having the desired effect but it takes time for them to produce their full results, ECB board member Isabel Schnabel said on Friday.

“Our new projection is very much in line with the projection that we had in June so if it all plays out as we think, we should be fine,” Schnabel told an online lecture.

“Our measures are having the desired effects, so sometimes it just takes time for the measure to play out; it’s going in the right direction,” she said, adding that lower energy prices and a strong euro are a drag on the economy, and so run counter to some of the ECB’s stimulus measures.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)