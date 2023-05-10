Recent News

  

ECB must be ‘extremely attentive’ to wages, Lagarde says

The European Central Bank must be “extremely attentive” to factors that may fuel inflation further, such as wage growth, ECB President Christine Lagarde said in an interview published on Wednesday.

“(The ECB must) be extremely attentive to those potential risks … in particular, in relation to wage increases in various European countries,” Lagarde told Japanese daily Nikkei.
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Leika Kihara; Writing by Francesco Canepa in Frankfurt; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)

