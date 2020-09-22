ECB must ‘very carefully’ assess data on patchy recovery, Lagarde says

Europe’s economic rebound is uncertain and uneven, requiring “very careful” assessment of incoming data, including the evolution of the coronavirus pandemic, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said.

“The uncertainty of the current environment requires a very careful assessment of the incoming information, including developments in the exchange rate,” Lagarde said in a speech to the Franco-German Parliamentary Assembly.

“The strength of the recovery remains very uncertain, as well as uneven and incomplete,” she said. “It continues to be highly dependent on the future evolution of the pandemic and the success of containment policies.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Kevin Liffey)