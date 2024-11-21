Recent News

  

ECB rate cuts must be gradual, Patsalides says

in World Economy News 21/11/2024

The European Central Bank should cut interest rates gradually and there may be room already in December for the next step in policy easing, Cypriot central bank Governor Christodoulos Patsalides said on Thursday.

“While growth in the euro area economy has been anaemic for some time now, the approach to rate cuts must be gradual and data driven,” Patsalides told a conference.

“If incoming data and new projections in December confirm our baseline scenario, there would be room to continue lowering rates at a steady pace and magnitude,” he said.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Michele Kambas, writing by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

