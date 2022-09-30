Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / ECB should focus on rate policy over balance sheet cut, Centeno says

ECB should focus on rate policy over balance sheet cut, Centeno says

in World Economy News 30/09/2022

The European Central Bank should focus on interest rate policy over balance sheet operations as its deposit rate is still far from the so-called neutral rate, the bank’s intermediate goal, Portuguese central bank chief Mario Centeno told Bloomberg TV.

“Right now frontloading other debates may in my opinion have a destabilising effect that we really need to avoid,” Centeno said when asked if it was time to discuss quantitative tightening. “We have a path towards normalisation of monetary policy and that’s the focus right now.”
Source: Reuters

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software