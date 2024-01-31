ECB should remain open minded on rate path, Makhlouf says

The European Central Bank should remain open minded about the path of interest rates, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf said on Tuesday, noting that past rate hikes continue to be transmitted “forcefully” and are dampening demand.

Makhlouf said that, while the short-term outlook for the euro zone pointed to stagnation in activity in the face of tighter financing conditions, weak business and consumer confidence and low foreign demand, the economy should gradually return to growth over the medium term.

“Looking ahead, we should remain open-minded about the rate path, which is the essence of data dependence. With disinflation well underway, we are confident in sustainably reaching our target of 2%,” Makhlouf, Ireland’s central bank chief, said in a speech.

