Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / ECB started discussing rate cut, Rehn says

ECB started discussing rate cut, Rehn says

in World Economy News 16/03/2024

The European Central Bank council last week began a discussion on when to reduce interest rates, council member Olli Rehn said on Friday.

“If inflation continues to fall and, according to our estimation, sustainably downwards towards the target, we can close to the summer already slowly start easing our foot off the brake pedal of monetary policy,” Rehn said in a statement.

The European Central Bank kept borrowing costs at record high last week but policymakers indicated they were preparing for a first cut in interest rates.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2024 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software