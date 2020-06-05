ECB still needs to underpin ‘fragile’ markets, Lane says

Recent News

  

The European Central Bank still needs to underpin “fragile” financial markets despite a substantial rebound since March, the ECB’s chief economist Philip Lane said on Friday, a day after the bank beefed up its Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme.

“While conditions in financial markets have stabilised substantially since the PEPP announcement, the situation remains fragile,” Lane said in a blog post. “This fragility underlines the continued need for the central bank to be flexible and exercise a market stabilisation function to the extent necessary.”
