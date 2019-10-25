ECB to restart bond buys October 30, stop around Christmas

The European Central Bank will restart its bond purchase scheme on Oct 30, with first settlements due on Nov 1, it said in a market message on Friday.

The bank added that it would temporarily halt purchases between Dec 19 and Jan 1 in anticipation of significantly lower market liquidity towards the end of the year.

The ECB decided in September to restart purchases on Nov 1, running at a monthly rate of 20 billion euros (£17 billion) a month.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi; Editing by Francesco Canepa)