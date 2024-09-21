ECB will have more info in Dec to make rate call but Oct still open, VP says

The European Central Bank will have better quality information in December to make a call on a possible interest rate cut but it is also keeping the door open on October, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos told Portugal’s Expresso in an interview.

“It’s true to say that in December, we will have more information than in October,” Expresso quoted de Guindos as saying on Friday. “We will have more information and a new round of projections. But, you know, we have left the door totally open. We want to maintain our optionality.”

Markets have fully priced in a cut in December but investors also see some chance of a move in October as well, given faltering growth.

