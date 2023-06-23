ECB’s De Cos sees another rate hike in July, no certainty afterwards

The European Central Bank will need to raise interest rates further in July to combat inflation but the path afterwards remains unclear, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernandez de Cos said on Friday.

“We still have some ways to go and will have to raise interest rates again in July. It’s not possible, however, to anticipate decisions beyond that meeting,” De Cos told a financial event in Santander.

Last week, the ECB raised its key interest rates by another quarter of a percentage point but more notably raised its inflation outlook to show prices still rising through 2025 at what ECB President Christine Lagarde said was an “unacceptable level”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jesús Aguado; additional reporting by Emma Pinedo; editing by David Latona)