Recent News

  

Home / Stock Market News / Daily Currencies Ratings / ECB’s de Cos sees long road ahead to digital euro

ECB’s de Cos sees long road ahead to digital euro

in Daily Currencies Ratings 25/09/2020

The launch of a digital euro to complement cash is not imminent and the European Central Bank needs consult broadly and experiment rigorously before making any decision, ECB policymaker Pablo Hernández de Cos said on Friday.

“I believe we should deepen the current standing of our work,” de Cos, Spain’s central bank governor, said during an online conference.

“Furthermore…I believe we need to place a strong emphasis on developing a rigorous experimentation agenda that will help us make informed policy decisions about the different design options.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting By Francesco Canepa; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2020 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software