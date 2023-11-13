ECB’s de Guindos says bank buffers should not be released

Euro zone economic growth will remain weak in the near term as lacklustre industrial activity is spilling over to services but euro zone nations should not free discretionary bank buffers to ease the pain, the European Central Bank’s vice president said.

“Macroprudential authorities should preserve releasable capital buffers to ensure that they are available in the event that conditions in the banking sector deteriorate,” Luis de Guindos said in a speech on Monday.

On the prospects for interest rates, de Guindos said the ECB would have more information in December “to reassess the inflation outlook and required policy action”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)