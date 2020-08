ECB’s de Guindos says European banks unlikely to fully recover before 2022

European banks are unlikely to recover from the coronavirus crisis before 2022, European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday.

The recovery of the bloc’s economy will be a fundamental factor in European banks’ solvency, de Guindos said in a lecture at the University Menendez Pelayo.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nathan Allen and Inti Landauro; Editing by Balazs Koranyi)