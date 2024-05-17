ECB’s De Guindos sees inflation moving towards 2% goal in 2025

Euro zone price pressures continue to ease, giving European Central Bank policymakers increased confidence inflation will ease back to target next year, ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos said on Friday.

“Headline inflation is there at 2.4%, core inflation below 3%. We believe that in the coming months inflation will fluctuate around these values,” De Guindos told a financial event.

“In the medium term, in the year 2025, we will be moving in a stable way towards our price stability objective which is 2%,” he added.

The ECB has all but promised a rate cut on June 6 so the discussion has shifted to how quickly its next move should come and what conditions must be met for more easing.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Jesús Aguado and Emma Pinedo; editing by Balazs Koranyi)