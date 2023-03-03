ECB’s March rate hike not the last one, Müller says

The European Central Bank’s March 16 interest rate increase is unlikely to be its last hike and once rates plateau, they will need to stay high for some time, Estonian central bank chief Madis Müller said on Friday.

The ECB already promised a 50 basis point rate increase for March and markets now expect another 100 basis points of increases for its subsequent meetings this year.

“It is most likely that (March) will not be the last rate rise in the cycle,” Müller, who sits on the ECB’s rate-setting Governing Council said in a speech in Ljubljana. “It’s also quite possible that interest rates we need to stay high for quite some time, so that we can be sure that inflation will come back to and remain at close to 2%.”

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)