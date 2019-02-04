Recent News

  

ECB’s Nowotny says euro zone is not facing recession

in World Economy News 04/02/2019

Growth uncertainty in the euro zone has increased, particularly with poor data coming from Germany but the economy is going through a slowdown and not facing a recession, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

“I expect that we’ll be able to overcome these negative influences,” Nowotny told reporters on the sidelines of a conference. “There is no perspective of a recession.”

Speaking about inflation, Nowotny said there were even positive signs for underlying price growth due to wage increases.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

