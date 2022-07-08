ECB’s Stournaras: We will agree on transmission protection mechanism

Recent News

  

Greek central bank governor Yannis stournaras said on Thursday that the European Central Bank will agree on a monetary policy transmission protection mechanism to temper fragmentation shocks.

“I think that at the end of the day we will agree on this transmission protecting mechanism”, Stournaras said during an Economist conference in Athens.

Stournaras added that excessive wage demands are not observed in Europe.

“We don’t observe important second round effects in wages in Europe,” he said. “Up to now we haven’t observed any excessive wage demands.”
Source: Reuters

