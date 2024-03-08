ECB’s Villeroy: Rate cut in spring ‘very likely’

The European Central Bank will probably start lowering interestrates this spring, French central bank head and ECB policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Friday, adding “spring is from April until June 21”.

There was a large consensus among policymakers in favour of starting to gradually lower rates rather than waiting for too long before taking action, he said, addingthe exact timing of the move was still a “minor issue”.

“It seems very likely to me that there will be an initial rate cut in the spring, I remind you that spring is a season (…) which spans from April until June. 21”, Villeroy said.

ECB chief Christine Lagarde on Thursday hinted strongly that a long-awaited rate cut would be more likely to happen at the central bank’s meeting after next in early June, rather than in April.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Tassilo Hummel, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Toby Chopra)