eCMID and eMISW inspections updated by IMCA

The International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA) has published new versions of its eCMID and eMISW vessel inspection templates.

Over 1,400 vessels world-wide are currently covered by a live inspection report, providing a safety management system health check for both operators and clients. The inspection templates are reviewed and updated at least annually to reflect technological progress and regulatory developments, plus feedback received from the active community of vessel operators, inspectors, and other stakeholders.

New supplements for battery and hybrid propulsion systems

Two new optional supplements have been introduced to each template for selection by the inspector for relevant vessel types. Featuring similar questions but tailored to each use case, they cover hybrid battery systems for dynamically positioned (DP) vessels and battery propulsion systems for non-DP vessels.

These supplements will be monitored as this is an ever-changing technology, feedback from Accredited Vessel Inspectors (AVIs) is welcome as we move forward with the evolution of hybrid systems and the emergence of alternative fuels within the offshore industry.

Mark Ford, IMCA’s Marine & Quality Manager, said: “Hybrid battery technology is always evolving with new management and monitoring technology being introduced. IMCA’s eCMID Committee will ensure that these eCMID templates remain current and provide good value to the inspection”.

Review copies of the new versions are available for downloading via www.ecmid.com. These are to help users prepare for an inspection, or for evaluation purposes, but are not valid for uploading to the eCMID database. Feedback, as ever, is welcome, with forms for this purpose available on the eCMID website contact page at www.ecmid.com/contact

Updated requirements for vessel data

In March this year, IMCA launched the new eCMID Analytics Hub for vessel inspection data (access via https://imca.me/ecmidanalytics for registered users). The Hub provides real-time reports on safety findings from current inspection reports, enabling wider trends and common risks to be identified and acted upon by vessel operators, inspectors and through IMCA’s committees and guidance documentation.

With the release of the latest inspection templates, new requirements have been added for key elements of vessel data (known as ‘Vessel Particulars’ within the documents) on the format of data entered in respect of elements including vessel dimensions, equipment, and capabilities. These changes will enable both a more granular analysis in future reports and a more accurate assessment of the registered fleet to be undertaken. A simple interface has been developed to help vessel operators and inspectors migrate from previous free-text data to the new formats.

Vessel operators are strongly encouraged to update (or complete, if not already done) their vessel particulars records prior to inspections taken place. This means that less time needs to be spent during the inspection obtaining and entering information, freeing up the inspector to focus on safety-critical aspects of their reports.

Mark Ford said: “I’m really excited about the Analytics Hub for all eCMID data. This will assist not only inspectors but vessel operators and clients in being able to identify the common inspection findings on vessels and even a particular vessel type. IMCA will also be making full use of this data in our annual eCMID findings reports”.

Source: eCMID System