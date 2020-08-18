Eco Container Terminal Planned For US

Plans are in place to develop an environmentally friendly container terminal in the south east of the US.

An exclusive Letter of Intent (LOI) has been signed by Plaquemines Port Harbor and Terminal District (PPHTD) and several potential partners in relation to the development of the multi-modal container terminal in Plaquemines Parish, Louisiana. The low-emissions terminal will be powered by a combination of LNG and electricity, while a proposed LNG terminal adjacent to the facility opens the door for large LNG-powered container ships in the US.

Plaquemines Port executive director, Sandy Sanders, said: “This will be the Gateway Port on the Gulf Coast capable of taking full advantage of the distribution network on the Mississippi and tributary rivers while reducing road congestion in the region and accommodating LNG-powered vessels to enhance environmental sustainability.

22,000 TEU capacity

The proposed container terminal will encompass up to 1,000 acres and 8,200 feet of Mississippi River frontage, 50 miles from the Gulf of Mexico. Phase one of construction is expected to take as little as two years and will deliver the capability to handle 22,000 TEU class vessels with the ability to expand capacity if needed.

Once the terminal is operational, U.S. Midwest shippers will be able to containerise and export many agricultural products, refrigerated cargo and chemical resins using a 2,375-TEU liner vessel provided by American Patriot Holdings (APH), one of the companies who signed the LOI. APH’s liner vessel will provide Mississippi River transport as far north as Saint Louis, reaching upriver speeds of 13 mph.

APH’s hybrid vessels, with a 1,700-TEU capacity, will provide transport service in tributary rivers. The no-wake bow and exoskeleton structure, along with LNG propulsion, are designed to reduce shipper transportation costs and improve reliability as they could potentially service inland container centres.

Louisiana 23 Development Company, LLC (Devco) was selected as the exclusive private development partner for Plaquemines Port in December 2019. Devco will provide financial solutions and funding alternatives to support the container terminal development. The company will be responsible for funding and constructing critical infrastructure including rail, warehousing and utility services.

The signing of the LOI kicks off a 6-month “due diligence” period during which the parties will conduct multiple studies prior to making a final investment decision.

Source: Port Strategy