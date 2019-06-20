Eco Marine Power Applauds Introduction of Poseidon Principles

Eco Marine Power (EMP) has applauded the recently announced introduction of the Poseidon Principles – a global framework for assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of financial institutions’ shipping portfolios. These principles will also have a strong emphasis on zero emissions and EMP’s renewable energy solutions and design concepts are ideally suited to meet this challenge.

EMP’s Aquarius Marine Solar Power for example is available now and was recently installed on a large cargo ship. This solar power system for ships provides vessels with an emissions free source of energy that can also supplement emergency or back-up power. The computer management system used for this solution also logs fuel consumption and calculates vessel emissions.

Another example of EMP’s leadership role in developing zero-emission solutions is the Aquarius Eco ShipTM. This ongoing low-emission concept design project begun in 2012 and has led to the development of a number of innovative renewable energy solutions for ships including the patented EnergySail® and Aquarius MRE®. These zero-emission power & propulsion solutions are currently being readied for sea trials and are suitable for a wide range of ships including bulkers, tankers, cruise ships and RoRo vessels.

Commenting on the news of the Poseidon Principles, Greg Atkinson, Chief Technology Officer at Eco Marine Power said, “The linking of shipping finance with environmental standards by a number of global banks will help encourage the building of more energy efficient ships. He added, “In the near future I also hope the Poseidon Principles will take into account the protection of the overall marine environment including waste water discharges & waste management.”

Source: Eco Marine Power