Eco Marine Power & Aries Marine to cooperate on innovative ship technology projects

Fukuoka, Japan to support the implementation of its unique energy saving technologies & solutions onto ships & offshore structures, Eco Marine Power Co., Ltd. (Eco Marine Power) of Japan announced today that it had recently signed a cooperation agreement with Aries Marine and Engineering Services LLC. (Aries Marine) in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This agreement covers several fields including installation services, system testing, electrical engineering design & after-sales support.

Aries Marine specializes in engineering, inspection, and maintenance services, particularly for the maritime and offshore industries. They offer a wide range of services from technical consultancy to project management and are one of the world’s leading consultancy firms when it comes to decarbonisation technologies for the maritime and offshore sectors.

While headquartered in Sharjah, UAE, Aries Marine has established a significant international presence with branches in numerous locations including: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Africa, Europe, China, and the USA, enabling it to provide services to a global clientele.

Eco Marine Power based in Fukuoka, Japan, is dedicated to revolutionizing the maritime industry through sustainable energy solutions including its patented Aquarius MRE solution. The patented Aquarius MRE is an advanced integrated system of rigid sails, marine-grade solar panels, energy storage modules, charging system and marine computers that enables ships to tap into renewable energy by harnessing the power provided by the wind and sun. Elements of this system are currently being installed on a bulk cargo ship and Aries Marine have joined this project and will initially assist with the installation of Eco Marine Power’s ship’s data management & ship solar power systems.

Together the companies will also explore opportunities to deploy Eco Marine Power’s solutions worldwide and expand the range of services that Aries Marine can offer clients especially related to ship-based renewable energy solutions.

Source: Eco Marine Power