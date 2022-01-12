Eco Marine Power expands maritime innovation forum

To further facilitate the exchange of ideas between ship owners, ship managers and technology providers, Eco Marine Power has renamed and expanded the maritime technology discussion group it formed in February 2021. This expanded group is now known as the Aquarius Innovation Forum and brings together twelve companies ranging from ship owners to telecoms & IT consulting.

The Aquarius Innovation Forum will include the founding members; Eco Marine Power, ADNOC Logistics and Services, ZEABORN Ship Management Pte. Ltd. (Singapore), StarBulk, Furukawa Battery and Teramoto Iron Works plus recent additions to the group namely Ardmore Shipping, Nakashima Propeller, Neptune Lines, Surfwave & Sojitz Kyushu Corporation.

The forum members will exchange ideas and information related to reducing vessel emissions, lowering fuel consumption, and improving energy efficiency plus engage in discussions covering a wide range of topics including decarbonization, energy transition, alternative fuels & emerging new propulsion technologies. Several joint projects will also be commenced during 2022 with one project already underway.

Commenting on this latest development Captain Ninad Sharad Mhatre, Managing Director of ZEABORN Ship Management (Singapore) said, “We are pleased to work with Eco Marine Power and other founding partners in this forum – this is the right time for such cooperation between industry leaders, for developing innovative solutions to comply with an increasing regulatory regime. Regulators will not provide us with answers – we have to collaborate and do this ourselves, for the greater good of the maritime industry.”

Greg Atkinson from Eco Marine Power stated, “The Aquarius Innovation Forum brings together a broad range of companies with a commitment towards moving shipping along the energy transition pathway. During 2022 we look forward to welcoming further companies onboard so that we can expand upon the scope of topics discussed and encourage the forum members to think beyond boundaries as we seek innovative maritime solutions.”

Source: Eco Marine Power