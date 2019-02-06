Eco Newbuildings Delivering Simultaneously

In our continuous effort to upgrade our fleet, 2019 started with the delivery of five new eco-ships delivered to Oldendorff Carriers, four of which were delivered on the same day. We are always trying to reduce our environmental impact and these new (fuel-efficient) vessels will reduce fuel consumption for transporting cargo and consequently reduce our carbon footprint.

M/V “JAN OLDENDORFF”, M/V “JOHN OLDENDORFF” and M/V “JULIUS OLDENDORFF” were delivered from the building yard Nantong Cosco KHI Ship Engineering Co., Ltd in Nantong, PRC. The three Ultramax vessels are 61,400 tdw on 13.03 metres Draft with 4 x 30 tons SWL Mitsubishi cranes, an LOA of 199.90 metres and a Beam of 32.24 metres. The vessels are fitted with a fuel-efficient MAN-B&W 6S50ME-B9.2 main engine of 10,000 Kw and fuel saving devices: semi-duct system with contra-fins and rudder bulb system with fins.

The “JOHN OLDENDORFF” and “JULIUS OLDENDORFF” upon delivery from the shipyard entered in to long term Time Charters with clients. The “JAN OLDENDORFF” will service Contracts of Affreightment and spot market cargoes.

M/V “CHRISTIANE OLDENDENDORFF” (“Midland Trader”) was delivered from the Samjin Shipyard in Weihai, PRC. This Handysize vessel is 35,762 tdw on 10.21 metres Draft with 4 x 35 tons SWL Mitsubishi Masada-license cranes with 12 cbm grabs, an LOA of 180 metres and a beam of 30 metres and features a strong tank top. She has a fuel-efficient Wartisila 5RT-flex 50-D of 6,100 Kw main engine and is fitted with a “Mewis” energy saving duct by Becker, Germany. The MIDLAND TRADER was delivered for long-term employment with a major international trading house after delivery.

M/V “KAI OLDENDORFF” was delivered from the Hantong shipyard in Hantong, PRC. This Kamsarmax vessel is 81,242 tdw on 14.51 metres draft. She has an LOA of 229 metres and a Beam of 32.26 metres; the vessel has a fuel-efficient Hyundai-MAN B&W 6S60ME-C8.5 main engine and Yanmar auxiliaries. Next year, she will be retrofitted with an Exhaust Gas Cleaning System (Scrubber) to comply with IMO 2020 regulations.

Having sold most of our older vessels, the Oldendorff Carriers Owned and Bareboat Chartered fleet of 111 vessels now has an average age of just 4.78 years. With our remaining order book of 38 Newbuildings including, 21 owned, 13 Time Chartered and 4 Bareboat Chartered, Oldendorff Carriers will maintain a young and fuel efficient fleet of bulk carriers going forward. Most of our additional roughly 600 operated vessels are also young and fuel-efficient and closely mirror our owned fleet.

Source: OLDENDORFF CARRIERS GmbH & Co. KG.