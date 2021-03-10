Ecochlor Announces Scanvi-Interyards as New Agent in Norway

Ecochlor, Inc.®, a leading supplier of ballast water management systems (BWMSs), is pleased to announce the appointment of Scanvi-Interyards as their local sales agent in Norway.

“It is with great pleasure that we welcome Scanvi-Interyards to our global sales network,” said Andrew Marshall, Vice President of Development. “They have many years of expertise representing high quality international suppliers, as well as an extensive relationship with many of the shipowners and managers in the region. I feel this group will be an asset to the Ecochlor team as we continue to grow our sales and services in Norway.”

“Scanvi-Interyards is not an agent in the traditional meaning of the word, but an active partner who follows up any delivery to ensure performance as agreed,” stated Tarald Høy of Scanvi-Interyards. “We are excited for the opportunity to represent Ecochlor, as they are the top-tiered solution for shipowners that are seeking a reliable, easy to operate and cost-effective BWMS.”

Sören Scheid, Ecochlor’s Regional Business Development Manager of Europe, Scandinavia and the United Kingdom added, “I look forward to working closely with Mr. Høy in maintaining and growing relationships with existing and new customers. Together, we will strive to anticipate and respond quickly to our client’s needs by offering a high level of knowledge in the treatment of ballast water and NanoVapor, a gas-freeing vapor suppression technology that we currently market to the maritime industry.”

Source: Ecochlor