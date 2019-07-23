Ecochlor BWMS Announces Contract to Retrofit Euronav Tankers

Ecochlor is pleased to announce a contract to supply seven Euronav Suezmax and VLCC tankers with a ballast water management system (BWMS). The agreement comes with an option for Euronav to purchase an additional 30 Ecochlor systems for their vessels between 2020 – 2024. Euronav’s fleet consists of ULCCs, VLCCs and Suezmaxes with some of these vessels having the highest ballast water flow rates in the tanker sector. Three of the Euronav ships to be retrofit with the Ecochlor BWMS have flow rates at 8,000 m3 /hr., but will still only require one treatment system. This option offered Euronav a cost-effective and efficient means to install and then treat ballast water on board their vessels.

As the owner, operator and manager of tankers transporting crude oil worldwide, Euronav believes that “safety, reliability and the environment are not just issues that matter a lot but issues that matter the most.” Ecochlor’s CEO Steve Candito adds, “we are pleased to work alongside Euronav to protect our oceans, in addition to providing them with a safe and effective alternative in ballast water treatment. Our system is both easy for the crew to operate and offers Euronav a compliance reliability guarantee for every one of these BWMSs operating around the globe for the life of the vessel.”

“Ecochlor is a reputable BWMS provider. During a seven-month process for selecting a BWMS provider, along with engineering consultants, we concluded that the Ecochlor system concentrates the elements that we believe will provide a reliable, straight forward solution for complying with regulations. The fact that the Ecochlor Service Technicians will be on board our vessels approximately two times per year handling chemical resupply and their availability to provide preventative maintenance and supplemental crew training is considered a plus for ensuring proper functionality of the system and close follow up. This is all in support of the Euronav commitment to keeping our ships in compliance with BWM regulations today and into the future for a sustainable Ocean environment,” commented Zois Dagkaris Procurement & Logistics Manager from Euronav.

Source: Ecochlor